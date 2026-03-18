Woodland Park School District announces new superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — Woodland Park School District (WPSD) has announced that Ginger Slocum, the district's interim superintendent, will remain superintendent, with her term officially beginning on July 1, 2026.

“From the very beginning, our goal was to conduct a search that belonged to this community."



“We heard from parents, staff, and community members at every step, and their input was instrumental in shaping our decision. The community asked for a leader who is highly qualified and knows and loves this district deeply, and in Ginger Slocum, that’s exactly who we found.” Board of Education President Keegan Barkely

Ginger Slocum has served as the interim superintendent of WPSD since August 2025 and was unanimously appointed by the board.

She was the district's former chief academic officer and has 28 years of education experience. She joined WPSD in 2019 as the principal of Columbine Elementary School. She was also the principal of Fitzsimmons Middle School (Platte Canyon School District) and Highland Park Elementary (Pueblo City Schools).

When making the decision, the school board cited her leadership, understanding of the district, commitment to collaboration with families and staff, and community feedback.

“I am humbled and honored to serve this community in this role."



“In the seven years I have been part of this district, I have seen firsthand what makes Woodland Park so special. Every decision I make will be grounded in one simple question: What is best for our students? I care deeply about our staff as well. They show up every day for kids, and they deserve a superintendent who shows up for them. I am excited to continue working alongside this incredible community and remain fully committed to the students, staff, and families of WPSD.” Ginger Slocum

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