Woodland Park School Board tables vote on 30-year lease agreement with Merit Academy

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A few months after approving a 30-year extension of the town's Merit Academy charter, Woodland Park's school board met for a special session Thursday to discuss leasing the district's middle school building to the charter.

After hours of discussion and public comment, no vote was made.

Woodland Park's school board deliberated on the pros and cons of a 30-year lease for the district's Merit Academy charter.

The lease was extended for 30 years in August, a decision many claimed was hastily made, lacked public input, and did not account for future changes to enrollment in Woodland Park.

Among those pleased with the meeting's result was parent Khurshid Rogers, who just graduated a senior from Woodland Park.

"It's for too long a term, and I don't think we have enough information going into it, including our current finances," said Rogers.

A majority of the public comment opposed the 30-year lease, saying it goes too far out into an uncertain future.

Board president Mick Bates says leasing the school's building to Merit passes the financial burden of repairing the building to Merit, meaning it's one less financial hurdle Woodland Park has to manage.

"Our money is very tight for building repairs, and all of the school buildings are in need of repairs," said Bates.

Multiple school board members are not seeking reelection Tuesday, so opponents to the lease also argued this was an attempt to push an agreement with Merit across the finish line.

Parent Kassidi Gilgenast, who is running for one of those board seats, says it's important the community stays involved in this decision.

"There is not enough information right now to inform a decision. Right now, the community has to continue this work," said Gilgenast.

