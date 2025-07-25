Widefield voters to decide on $88 million bond and $5 million mill levy this November

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Sproul Junior High is just one of over 14 schools in Widefield School District 3 that’s in desperate need of upgrades, including asbestos removal, a full building remodel and working air conditioning.

To make these critical repairs, the district is asking voters this November to approve an $88 million bond and a separate $5 million mill levy override.

“I personally believe that it's your responsibility as a citizen of your society to, in this case, properly fund your children's education or your neighbor's children's education,” said Widefield resident Michael Harter.

Harter has lived in the district for a year. His child is not yet in school, but he still supports the bond.

“Not having children yourself, you still benefit from the next generation being properly educated,” he said.

A recent audit showed the district needs over $311 million in repairs. Although Widefield is allowed to bond for up to $128 million, leaders say they’re asking only for what’s needed now, which is $88 million.

The bond would fund the following:



asbestos removal

HVAC and air conditioning upgrades

roof and building repairs

extra classroom space to address overcrowding, especially in growing areas

The following schools are slated for major work:



Sproul Junior High

Widefield High School

Mesa Ridge High School

Grand Mountain School

The $5 million mill levy override (MLO) would help pay for the following:



teacher salaries and staff retention

school safety

programs like STEM, career readiness and technical education



“My biggest priority is attracting high-quality educators, and paying them the salaries needed to get them into the building,” added Harter. “But the infrastructure is just as important.”

If both measures are approved, the combined cost to homeowners would be about $5.50 per $100,000 of home value. For a $400,000 home, that’s roughly $22 more per month.

Although, not everyone supports the plan.

“I feel like the schools definitely can use more funding and upgrades for the children in our community,” said Widefield resident Joscelyn Tanner. “But, I feel like a property tax increase is not the way to go about receiving that funding.”

She says families are already struggling with rising costs.

Voters in Widefield School District 3 will decide on the bond and mill levy override on Election Day Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

For more information, visit Widefield School District 3's website.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.