Widefield School District 3 to build homes for staff members to buy

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Widefield School District 3 (D3) is working to help make the cost of owning a home affordable for staff members.

The district is partnering with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Careers in Construction Colorado to build 41 homes in Security-Widefield. At least 14 of the homes will be for D3 staff members to buy.

The monthly mortgage payment depends on the person's income, but will likely range between $800 to $1,600 per month.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for our educators to have some affordable housing," said Dave Gish, Chief Operations Officer for D3. "It's expensive to live in Colorado Springs, and it's a great thing for our community as well."

Construction on the houses will start in July, with the first homes being available in 2027.

Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs has launched affordable tiny home projects for its staff members. Crews finished building the first tiny home this past summer.

