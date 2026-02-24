Widefield School District 3 hosting 'Become a Teacher' event Tuesday

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday, anyone in the Pikes Peak region who is interested can go to the 'Become a Teacher' event, which will be hosted by Widefield School District 3.

Become a Teacher will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Widefield Parks & Recreation, which is located along Aspen Drive near the Security Library.

The event will have dozens of resources to help people find information and receive advice on what they need to be a teacher in Colorado.

The district hopes the event will encourage people to join the teaching profession.

"Candidates can come meet with people and they can help them learn what program's best for them, (and) what avenue to take to get into the teaching profession," said Amy Roden, Executive Director of Human Resources at Widefield School District 3.

Roden says anyone who has ever thought of going into teaching but didn't is welcome to attend. Even if people didn't get their degree in education, they can learn about resources to help them get a teaching license.

