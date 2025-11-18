Two Air Force Academy seniors part of American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2026

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Air Force Academy seniors are a part of the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2026, which is considered a prestigious honor.

Robert J. Miller is a senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering. He is also minoring in robotics. Anirvin Puttur is a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering and applied mathematics.

The two are part of 32 students who were selected from a list of 965 students nominated by their colleges and universities. They will now complete their applications to begin courses at Oxford next year.

___

Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were sent to an apartment fire at 5320 E Pikes Peak Avenue. Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.