Two Air Force Academy seniors part of American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2026

Two Air Force Academy seniors are a part of the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2026, which is considered a prestigious honor.
US Air Force Academy
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Air Force Academy seniors are a part of the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2026, which is considered a prestigious honor.

Robert J. Miller is a senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering. He is also minoring in robotics. Anirvin Puttur is a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering and applied mathematics.

The two are part of 32 students who were selected from a list of 965 students nominated by their colleges and universities. They will now complete their applications to begin courses at Oxford next year.

