Students lead anti-vaping movement in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Teen vaping is an issue schools everywhere are trying to solve, but in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 (D8), the effort isn't being led by teachers or administrators. It's being led by the students themselves.

What started small as just a group of students looking for another extracurricular has grown into something much bigger, a movement that's giving young people a voice and a purpose.

They call themselves the Youth Advisory Council (YAC). The group of 40 middle and high school students decided that if vaping is a problem in their schools, they should be part of the solution.

"Originally I signed up just because it seemed like another thing to put on an application but as I progressed, I realized it was something I really wanted to do," said Charlotte Adkins, a YAC leader.

Adkins didn't expect to find her passion in prevention, but she did.

"YAC is such an authentic experience. Everyone has a voice, and we're solving a real problem in today's community," said Adkins.

That problem, she says, is hiding in plain sight.

"The vape is a hoodie string. There's vapes that look like asthma inhalers, like they look like so many different things, pens, markers, car keys, anything... they're so easy to hide," said Sheena Beeman, a YAC leader.

So, instead of judging, these students decided to help. One of the ways is through their "In Depth Program."

"Instead of suspending kids who are vaping, we kind of just help them and give them more ways besides vaping to cope with stressors," said Adkins.

They've created shirts and posters that are now hung in the school hallways, along with PSA videos. Beyond that, they've hosted parent nights, met with elementary students, and even trained district staff to spot the signs, all while balancing homework and exams.

"Parents will come up to me, 'my child doesn't do that, my child would never do that,' here's the thing though, they're being introduced to it at the elementary level, they're seeing these things in movies, kids are picking them up off the streets. I don't think they necessarily realize how everywhere it is," said Beeman.

District leaders say this generation is showing them a better way to reach their peers.

"When that conversation comes from a peer, that conversation can be taken much more thoughtfully and really can make a difference that we adults just can't right now," said Lisa Zimprich, Director of Mental Health at D8.

Last year, the Colorado Department of Law awarded more than $17 million to schools and organizations tackling the youth vaping crisis through the AG's settlement with Juul for targeting young people in their marketing, and misrepresenting the health risks posed by their products.

D8 was awarded about $131,000, with about 75-80% of the award money going to support YAC.

Now, the YAC leadership team is planning a statewide youth conference next Spring to teach others how to start programs like theirs.

"It just really promotes this culture where everyone can make a change," said Adkins.

The best part is students don't get picked to be part of YAC, they are the ones who choose to apply and go through the process. District leaders say they had over double the number of applications for this Fall's initiative, all through the work these young leaders have done.

From classrooms to conferences, these students are proving leadership has no age limit, and change can start with a single voice.

