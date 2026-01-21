Students from Pueblo East, Centennial build mini libraries in front of schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — More people in Pueblo will be able to access books thanks to a student project. Students from Pueblo East and Centennial High Schools built mini libraries in front of their schools for anyone to use.

The Pueblo City-County Library District will switch out books weekly, and people can even put their own books in there.

"We put this together so people can come to our mini library, and so they can take home books to read to their families or gain more knowledge," said Jerrett Dehaven, who helped build a mini library.

The goal is to build more of these mini libraries in the future at other schools, with the possibility of some being built in neighborhoods.

