Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoEducation

Actions

Students at DCC Elementary donate books to Children's Hospital Colorado

Students at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary have donated more than 700 children's books to Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Students at DCC Elementary donate books to Children's Hospital Colorado
NICU Books
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary have donated more than 700 children's books to Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

The books will support babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during the hospital's annual Read-A-Thon.

This is the second year the school has participated, surpassing their original goal of 200 books. For the students, the reward goes beyond a pizza party, it's knowing they are making a difference for families during a critical time.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command

Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force?

The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community