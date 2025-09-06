Students at DCC Elementary donate books to Children's Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary have donated more than 700 children's books to Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

The books will support babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during the hospital's annual Read-A-Thon.

This is the second year the school has participated, surpassing their original goal of 200 books. For the students, the reward goes beyond a pizza party, it's knowing they are making a difference for families during a critical time.

