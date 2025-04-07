Students across southern Colorado begin CMAS testing this week

COLORADO — This week, some students across southern Colorado will begin their CMAS testing, which is our state's standardized test.
It is designed to gauge how well students are mastering subjects taught in schools.
When the pandemic started, test scores dropped dramatically statewide. Last year's results showed Colorado students are inching up toward pre-pandemic levels.
Another big takeaway from last year is there is still a large gap between ethnicities and income levels.
