Southern Colorado high school marching bands bring home state championships

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Southern Colorado high school marching bands were crowned state champions last weekend at the United States Air Force Academy!

For the second year in a row, the Rampart High School Rams marching band are the Class 4A state champions!

Andrew Koen

On Thursday, they performed their state-winning piece for the final time. It was at an unconventional outdoor assembly at Rampart High School in front of parents, staff and the entire student body.

"After receiving the trophy, we went back into the whole band because they're all standing behind us and everyone was so happy, like everyone patting each other on the back, everyone cheering for each other," said Tyrus Shaw, Rampart Marching Band's Drum Major.

In Class 3A, Pueblo County High School took home the state title!

Pueblo County High School Marching Band

The Classical Academy won in Class 2A, and Florence took state in Class 1A.

