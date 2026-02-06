Sand Creek High School health science students practice phlebotomy Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Future medical professionals are getting plenty of practice drawing blood Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Brave volunteers are letting students in the Sand Creek High School health science capstone class practice phlebotomy on them. Professionals in this field were on hand to supervise.

The students need 30 successful pokes to qualify for the national certification test.

"It's definitely something that a classroom can't really teach... you can sit and look at a book for however long, but actually getting your hands on it and being able to experience it from different kinds of people, it's amazing, really important," said Aidyn Garlin, a senior at Sand Creek.

Around 20 students are in the class, and more than 200 people volunteered to let them practice.

___

