Read Across America Day brings focus to literacy gaps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Classrooms across Colorado Springs were filled with guest readers, themed activities and excited students as schools celebrated Read Across America Day.

But district leaders say the celebration is also about improving literacy outcomes for students across the state.

The annual event was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association and is held each year on March 2 in honor of children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Statewide reading scores show ongoing challenges

According to the latest Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) data, about 45% of students in grades three through eight are reading at grade level in English Language Arts.

That means more than half of Colorado students are not yet meeting grade-level expectations.

“We have to show students that literacy is everywhere," said Dawn-Antoinette Thomas, a Secondary Instructional Coach at Harrison School District 2 (D2). "It's in the grocery store, it's when they're out in the field playing sports, when they're traveling, it's at home.”

Harrison School D2 focuses on early intervention

In Harrison School D2, about 36 % of students met grade-level expectations in English Language Arts in 2025.

District leaders say that’s why literacy efforts begin before students even step into kindergarten.

“Before they even enter our kindergarten grade levels, we focus on foundational reading skills,” said Kasey Andrade Smith, Instructional Coordinator for D2 Literacy (K-8 Specialist).

From kindergarten through third grade, the district follows the science of reading, emphasizing phonics, vocabulary and comprehension strategies to help students build a strong foundation.

By fourth grade, instruction shifts toward more complex texts, focusing on critical thinking and deeper comprehension. The district is also expanding writing instruction, calling it a “two-pronged approach” to strengthen both reading and writing scores.

“We're making sure that our instructional methods meet the needs of every student so they can grow and thrive,” said Smith.

District leaders say they are already seeing increased engagement in classrooms and stronger daily literacy practices. They also emphasize the importance of early literacy benchmarks, especially by third grade.

“In our district, literacy transforms lives, and we know there's a third grade benchmark for having students on grade level for reading that will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” explained Smith.

How other Southern Colorado districts compare

Newly released 2025 CMAS English Language Arts scores show variation across districts and a consistent gender gap statewide, with female students outperforming male students in each district listed.

In Academy School District 20:



57% of male students met or exceeded expectations

65% of female students met or exceeded expectations

In District 49:



41% of male students met or exceeded expectations

50% of female students met or exceeded expectations

In Pueblo School District 60:



22.9% of male students met or exceeded expectations

29.6% of female students met or exceeded expectations

While some districts perform above the state average, others fall significantly below, underscoring ongoing literacy challenges across southern Colorado.

Educators say Read Across America Day is designed to spark a love of reading, but the work continues long after March 2.

“Bring your child along, show them that literacy is a life skill, it's not a chore or a punishment, but it's a part of life and so if you wanna do well in life, it's something that you practice,” said Thomas.

