Pueblo's two colleges set to lose large chunk of federal funding

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's two colleges are set to lose a large chunk of federal funding. CSU Pueblo says it is set to lose more than $3 million.

The money came from the university being a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI).

This comes after the U.S. Department of Education announced in July that HSI programs, and any other programs that have certain racial requirements, are unconstitutional.

The Department of Education says money will now go to programs that do not have racial and ethnic requirements.

CSU Pueblo says they are still coming up with a plan on how to make up the more than $3 million hole.

"This funding has been critical for us supporting the population that is in southern Colorado who are first generation, potentially low income, but really all students who need tutoring, advising, mental health services, and other... campus services, regardless of what major they're in," said Dr. Kristyn White-Davis with the Office of Enrollment Management, Marketing & Extended Studies at CSU Pueblo.

Pueblo Community College (PCC) is also impacted by this change, as they are set to lose more than $500,000.

They say this won't impact staff members or programs being cut.

