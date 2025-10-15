Pueblo translator bridges language gap for hundreds of families in District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For more than two decades, Carmen Olivas has been the voice for Spanish-speaking families navigating Pueblo School District 60. What started as a need she recognized in 2002 has grown into a mission that has touched an estimated 900 families just this year.

"I found that there was a lot of families that needed help," said Olivas.

Olivas serves as more than just a translator for District 60. She's become a bridge between schools and Spanish-speaking families, ensuring every voice is heard and understood.

"Now I'm there to help the families that need me," said Olivas.

Her work extends far beyond converting words from one language to another. Olivas guides families through parent-teacher meetings, helps them understand report cards and assists with school transfers.

"That's not counting the families that speak Italian," said Olivas.

For the Billegas family, Olivas has been an essential resource since their oldest child was in fourth grade. Now he's a senior, and they're raising two more children in the district.

"We simply don't know the process to transfer our child to another school and she takes care of it," said Erubey Gutierrez.

"Simply for communication, she is our voice," said Flor Billegas.

When documents arrive home in English, Olivas breaks them down line by line. During technical IEP meetings, she ensures families understand every detail.

"The older siblings aren't able to interpret because of the language being used," said Olivas.

Her dedication doesn't end in the classroom. From Facebook groups to open houses, Olivas makes sure no family is left behind.

"If a newsletter goes out in English, I'll translate it in Spanish," said Olivas.

Olivas' work was recently recognized with a Community Service Award from the Mariposa Center for Safety.

"Now with me being here and receiving that award, it's very special," said Olivas.

Her commitment stems from personal experience. Olivas remembers exactly what it felt like to be the student who couldn't understand.

"I was a student that didn't know how to speak English," said Olivas.

Now she's the voice for others, though she wonders about the future of her role.

"I don't know when technology is gonna take my position away," said Olivas.

But for families across District 60, she remains irreplaceable.

"She is someone very loved in this community," said Billegas.

"Carmen magically fixes everything," added Gutierrez.

