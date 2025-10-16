Pueblo Transit, PCC, partner to allow students to ride city buses for free

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Transit and Pueblo Community College (PCC) are partnering to allow all students with a student ID to ride city buses for free.

"Access to education should never be limited by something as basic as transportation, and we’re deeply grateful to our college leadership and Pueblo Transit for making this possible,” said PCC Basic Needs Coordinator Matthew Aubuchon. “This is about more than convenience; it’s a commitment to removing barriers and empowering students to succeed. Whether it’s getting to class, heading to work, or staying connected to the community, this program ensures our students have one more reason to keep going."

PCC says this initiative is funded through the federal Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) Basic Needs grant, which was awarded to them last year.

The three-year partnership includes PCC giving $50,000 each year to Pueblo Transit.

“This new commitment to free rides for PCC students is exciting for the campus and for our community,” said Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez. “We have had partnerships with PCC for a long time, which have included making bus stops more accessible on campus or improving routes to meet their needs. It is impressive to see PCC’s commitment to success for students by removing the financial transportation barrier to make their lives as students easier and more attainable.”

For more information about bus routes and schedules, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

