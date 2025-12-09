Pueblo students to have artwork featured on ornaments for Washington D.C. tree

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at Minnequa Elementary School in Pueblo will have their artwork featured on a tree that stands beside the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

In D.C., there are smaller trees to surround the National Christmas Tree. They represent all 50 states and territories.

The ornaments designed by Minnequa students are meant to do the following:



celebrate Colorado culture

celebrate landmarks

bring a piece of home to the nation's capitol

To view the ornaments designed by Minnequa students, click here.

