Pueblo students to have artwork featured on ornaments for Washington D.C. tree

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at Minnequa Elementary School in Pueblo will have their artwork featured on a tree that stands beside the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.
In D.C., there are smaller trees to surround the National Christmas Tree. They represent all 50 states and territories.
The ornaments designed by Minnequa students are meant to do the following:
- celebrate Colorado culture
- celebrate landmarks
- bring a piece of home to the nation's capitol
To view the ornaments designed by Minnequa students, click here.
___
New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you
The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out new surveillance. Two vehicles marked 'photo enforcement' will use radar to track speeds. They will be prioritized near schools and parks.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.