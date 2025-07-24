Pueblo organization hosting back to school giveaway next month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The cost of school supplies can hit your wallet pretty hard, which is why a Pueblo organization is offering some help.

Posada is hosting a back to school giveaway on August 9. The supplies are being paid for in-part with a $12,000 donation from Mental Health America.

Thanks to this and other donations, students will be able to receive free school supplies and free haircuts to get ready for the school year.

"It always makes me feel amazing... to know that... I'm helping out, that has always been my goal," said Latanya Yarbrough with Posada. "That has always been the reason I go to work every day is to help someone out."

The event is happening at Bethlehem MBC of Pueblo, which is located near Spruce Street and Arroyo Avenue in Bessemer.

For more information, visit Posada's Facebook page.

