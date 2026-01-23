Plan in the works to build infrastructure near CSU Pueblo, attract students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — CSU Pueblo wants to make its university more attractive for students and their families. A plan is in the works, with help from Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA), to build the infrastructure west of campus near Highway 50 to attract more businesses.

The university hopes to bring in the following:



a hotel

retail stores

restaurants

housing

Part of how this is being paid for is by using property tax within the project area.

"We are trying to make that happen so that we can bring students to our community, bring their families to our communities, house them, have activities for them to do, and just make the experience of going to college in Pueblo, Colorado a better experience," said Cherish Deeg, Interim Executive Director at PURA.

CSU Pueblo and PURA hope to have a finalized plan for the area by May. Once the infrastructure is put in place, construction on future businesses will start.

