Plan in the works to build infrastructure near CSU Pueblo, attract students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — CSU Pueblo wants to make its university more attractive for students and their families. A plan is in the works, with help from Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA), to build the infrastructure west of campus near Highway 50 to attract more businesses.
The university hopes to bring in the following:
- a hotel
- retail stores
- restaurants
- housing
Part of how this is being paid for is by using property tax within the project area.
"We are trying to make that happen so that we can bring students to our community, bring their families to our communities, house them, have activities for them to do, and just make the experience of going to college in Pueblo, Colorado a better experience," said Cherish Deeg, Interim Executive Director at PURA.
CSU Pueblo and PURA hope to have a finalized plan for the area by May. Once the infrastructure is put in place, construction on future businesses will start.
___
State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families
Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.