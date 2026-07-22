Pikes Peak United Way hosts block party with back-to-school resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This upcoming Saturday, July 25, Pikes Peak United Way is hosting its annual Community Block Party to prepare students for going back to school.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., families can visit the Family Success Center (1520 Verde Drive) for a variety of back-to-school resources.
This is the third annual block party hosted by the organization, and it includes;
- backpacks
- haircuts
- vaccines
- food trucks
- games
Pikes Peak United Way says that all students from all local school districts are welcome.
“There are so many pressures facing families as a new school year approaches, and stepping in to ease even some of that burden is at the heart of what it means to be a neighbor."
“This celebration is more than a party; it’s a glimpse of the community we’re building together — a community where partners show up, families feel supported, and students are set up for lasting success.”
Backpacks and other resources are given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register for a backpack here.
Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor
A major decision made earlier this month by the City of Colorado Springs' Planning Commission is one that could impact the future of the city's growth to the east.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.