Pikes Peak United Way hosts block party with back-to-school resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This upcoming Saturday, July 25, Pikes Peak United Way is hosting its annual Community Block Party to prepare students for going back to school.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., families can visit the Family Success Center (1520 Verde Drive) for a variety of back-to-school resources.

This is the third annual block party hosted by the organization, and it includes;



backpacks

haircuts

vaccines

food trucks

games

Pikes Peak United Way says that all students from all local school districts are welcome.

“There are so many pressures facing families as a new school year approaches, and stepping in to ease even some of that burden is at the heart of what it means to be a neighbor."



“This celebration is more than a party; it’s a glimpse of the community we’re building together — a community where partners show up, families feel supported, and students are set up for lasting success.” Cami Bremer, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way

Backpacks and other resources are given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register for a backpack here.

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