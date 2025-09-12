PCC partners with UCHealth to provide free tuition to Parkview employees

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The demand for nurses is high in Colorado.

And, Pueblo Community College, along with UCHealth, wants to help with that.

UCHealth says a study from the Colorado Hospital Association shows Colorado could be short of registered nurses by more than 10,000 by 2026.

To help with this gap, UCHealth is offering to pay for the education of its non-nursing employees at Parkview to get an associate's degree in nursing.

"This now allows our employees to go to school while earning a wage and continue their education and skills. And for UCHealth Parkview, this strengthens the care and quality of care that we're able to provide to southern Colorado." Racheal Morris, Parkview Medical Center

The cost for the degree is being covered by UCHealth's Ascend Career Program, which covers tuition, books, and other fees.

