Palmer High students help spread holiday joy through 'Stuffing and Stockings' program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A holiday tradition is expanding across Harrison District 2, thanks to determined teenagers and a nonprofit with a mission to lift up families in need.

Palmer High School students partnered with the Power of One Foundation to deliver nearly 2,000 stockings filled with gifts to elementary students.

The joy was evident as students lined up at Sand Creek International Elementary to receive their surprise gifts.

"I got a burger and a hot wheel and a stocking," shared one excited student.

Another student received "a polar bear pillow," while third-grader Jace showed his selfless spirit by choosing "a unicorn for my sister."

When asked why he picked that gift, Jace explained, "Because she likes unicorns and has unicorns all in her room."

The event, called "Stuffing and Stockings," was created four years ago by Mackenzie Rauenzahn, president of the Power of One Foundation.

"We started with one school and now we're up to six schools," said Rauenzahn.

Palmer High School's student council played a crucial role behind the scenes by organizing a fundraiser to purchase the stockings.

"They needed money to purchase the stockings themselves, so, we wanted to do a monetary fundraiser at Palmer," said Erin Sullivan, junior class vice president of Palmer High School Student Council.

Students spent more than five hours cutting paper stockings that filled a Christmas tree on campus. Sullivan cut out 200 paper stockings to represent their goal of raising $200.

When a student donated $1, it bought 22 stockings for the program.

"So, if they donated at least $1 then they got to decorate a stocking," said Sullivan.

Through their collaborative effort, the students exceeded their fundraising goal.

"They aimed for a goal and doubled that financial goal which allowed us to add that sixth school," said Rauenzahn.

The Palmer students worked together to stuff 400 stockings before distribution day.

"It's really exciting to see the direct impact and see it come to light is really rewarding," said Sullivan.

For Rauenzahn, seeing the students spearhead the effort in their own way was the true purpose of the program.

"It's not about just the stockings and stuffies and the kids getting the gifts. It's about the learning how this works and why it's important that I think is even more valuable," said Rauenzahn.

The giving continues with deliveries planned for next week at Giberson, Monterey and Stratton Meadows elementary schools.

This year, the program also partnered with Toys for Tots, who donated 2,000 toys and 2,000 stuffed animals. Any remaining gifts will be shared with Friends of the Children, Cross Fire Ministries and Children's Hospital Colorado.

"We can do a tiny little act and it spreads so much farther than people might think," said Rauenzahn.

