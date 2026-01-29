Open enrollment for Colorado's Universal Preschool Program closes next week

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado families have until February 2 to apply for the first round of the 2026-2027 Universal Preschool Program (UPK).

UPK offers up to 15 hours of tuition-free, high quality preschool for all children, with additional hours available for qualifying families. More than 23,000 families have already applied for the 2026-2027 school year.

To apply, visit UPK's website and follow these steps:



explore providers

submit an application

accept a match

finalize enrollment

According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), families can also enroll directly with providers after matching rounds end.

For support enrolling, click here, or send an email to universalpreschool@state.co.us. You can also call (303)866-5223 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interpreters are available.

Families who are selected will receive their first round match on February 25. You then have until March 6 to accept or decline the match.

If you miss out on the first round, applications for the second round are due by March 15. Those matches will need to be accepted or declined by March 24. Direct enrollment starts April 1.

According to CDEC, the program has served more than 87,000 children since it launched in 2023.

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most effective ways we can support children, families, and the long-term strength of our state,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of CDEC. “When we give young learners the foundation they need to thrive, we open the door to lifelong success and healthier communities. Colorado’s continued commitment to early learning ensures that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and reach their full potential.”

CDEC says UPK is saving families an average of $6,300 a year.

“In the current program year, we are serving 70% of all age eligible children and anticipate continued growth,” said Dawn Odean, UPK Director. “Our ongoing efforts to improve the program, combined with strong partnerships across Colorado, continue to help families secure the preschool placements that best meet their needs.”

For more information about UPK, visit CDEC's website.

___

Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming After calling Colorado Springs home for decades, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is moving its headquarters to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Local rodeo community reacts to PRCA’s plan to move headquarters to Wyoming

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.