Open enrollment begins Tuesday for Colorado's Universal Preschool Program

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado families can now apply for the 2026-2027 Universal Preschool Program (UPK). According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), the program has served more than 87,000 children since it launched in 2023.

According to CDEC, UPK offers up to 15 hours of tuition-free, high quality preschool for all children, with additional hours available for qualifying families.

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most effective ways we can support children, families, and the long-term strength of our state,” said Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of CDEC. “When we give young learners the foundation they need to thrive, we open the door to lifelong success and healthier communities. Colorado’s continued commitment to early learning ensures that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and reach their full potential.”

CDEC says UPK is saving families an average of $6,300 a year.

Below is a list of key enrollment dates:



December 9: family registration begins, pre-registration window starts

February 2: matches for pre-registration shared with families

February 16: first matching round

February 25: first round matches shared with families

March 16: second matching round

March 24: second round matches shared with families

April 1: direct enrollment starts



“In the current program year, we are serving 70% of all age eligible children and anticipate continued growth,” said Dawn Odean, UPK Director. “Our ongoing efforts to improve the program, combined with strong partnerships across Colorado, continue to help families secure the preschool placements that best meet their needs.”

To apply, visit UPK's website and follow these steps:



explore providers

submit an application

accept a match

finalize enrollment

According to CDEC, families can also enroll directly with providers after matching rounds end. For support enrolling, click here, or send an email to universalpreschool@state.co.us. You can also call (303)866-5223 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interpreters are available.

For more information about UPK, visit CDEC's website.

