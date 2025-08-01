New STEM high school in Colorado Springs to host ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST), a new STEM Innovation High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, is ready to be unveiled to the community!

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new school is open to the public and is set to take place on Friday, August 8, at 10:30 a.m. at 3650 N. Nevada Ave.

CSST's STEM school will focus on the following "specialized career pathways":



Aerospace

Cybersecurity

Entrepreneurship

Leadership

Community members will have the opportunity to tour the campus, meet the team, and learn more about the school's career paths.

“CSST was built to rethink what high school can be."



“We’re giving students the chance to dive into meaningful work, connect with industry mentors, and graduate with a plan.” Nathan Gorsch, CSST Principal

Colorado Springs School District 11 was able to renovate the space for CSST after the school board approved $2.5 million to fund the project.

D11 approved 2.5 million dollars for the new Colorado Springs School of Technology

Located in the same building as the University of Colorado Colorado Springs' (UCCS) National Cybersecurity Center and Exponential Impact business development center, CSST will be a tuition-free public high school within District 11.

Back in February 2025, the CSST Principal said that UCCS agreed to a 30-year lease that lets the school use the building for free.

