Principal explains plans for new Colorado Springs School of Technology after board approves renovation funding

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 will soon begin renovating building space to house the new Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST) after school board members approved $2.5 million to fund the upgrades during a meeting this week.

CSST is an innovation school that was approved by the D11 School Board and the state board of education last year. The school will offer high schoolers elective courses in cybersecurity, aerospace, business, and leadership on top of core classes. Nathan Gorsch, the CSST principal, said he believes the school is a solution to two problems: a lack of high-tech workers in Colorado Springs and too many graduating seniors with no plans for their future.

"We want to give kids these amazing elective experiences so they can start to find their passions, figure out who they are," said Gorsch. "I think this is a very unique school. There really is nothing like this anywhere in Colorado Springs, maybe even the state of Colorado."

CSST will operate out of the back portion of a building owned by the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) along North Nevada Avenue, which also houses the National Cybersecurity Center and Exponential Impact, a business development center. Gorsch said UCCS has agreed to a 30-year lease that lets the school use the property for free, given the school will renovate the area.

The space is currently empty, with wires and pallets lining the walls. However, Gorsch can see his vision clearly.

"I'm a big believer that high school needs to be adult practice. And so this is going to be designed like an adult workplace. So think flexible furniture. When you walk in, it shouldn't feel like a school. It should feel like you're walking into an adult workplace," said Gorsch.

During Wednesday's school board meeting, Board Treasurer Lauren Nelson said the request for $2.5 million was a "drop in the bucket compared to the cost of having to build a new school." However, some district parents believe the board should focus on spending money to renovate existing schools, especially after the closure of Jenkins Middle School due to "unsafe conditions."

"I think that the board has their priorities a little bit mixed up," said Amber Hardy, a parent of a Jenkins Middle School student. "Schools that may have not been on the radar yet probably should be on their radar, so they don't get to a position where Jenkins is now."

D11 School Board President Parth Melpakam said during Wednesday's meeting that the district has enough money to fund the repairs to Jenkins Middle School and renovate space for CSST.

News5 asked D11 how much money it has spent on recent capital improvements and renovations to existing schools. D11 sent the following statement:

"District 11 has a comprehensive, strategic approach to capital investment that ensures we are meeting the needs of our schools while planning for the future. Over the last three years, we have invested over $80 million in capital improvements across our district, including just over $40 million in upgrades at our comprehensive high schools—ranging from HVAC system improvements to new track and field facilities to classroom renovations. Another major focus this year has been improving secure entrances across multiple schools to enhance student safety.



In addition, we are leveraging the COP model to invest $100 million in the renovation of Palmer High School, ensuring this historic school is modernized for future generations while preserving its legacy.



The opening of the Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST) aligns with our long-term strategy to expand student opportunities and meet growing workforce demands in high-tech fields. This investment is not about choosing one priority over another—it is about making strategic decisions that support both the modernization of our existing schools and the expansion of new, innovative learning environments that prepare students for success." Jessica Wise, D11 Executive Director of Engagement

