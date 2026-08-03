New pre-k through eighth grade school breaks ground at Air Force Academy in Colorado

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Academy School District 20 broke ground Monday on a new school at the U.S. Air Force Academy that will serve students from pre-k through eighth grade.

The project is funded by a $42.7 million federal grant from the Department of Defense. The new building will replace Douglas Valley Elementary, currently the oldest school in Academy School District 20.

The biggest change the new school brings is the addition of sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Military children currently have to attend middle school off-base before heading to Air Academy High School. The new pre-k through eighth model will provide an uninterrupted education for those students.

Interim Superintendent, Susan Field, said the school is designed to address the unique challenges military families face.

"Frequent moves, changing assignments and new communities can create challenges for children. A pre-k-eight model helps provide continuity, stability and lasting relationships with trusted educators who know each student well," said Field.

Principal, Adrienne Morey, said the school will give students a sense of community that is rare in military life.

"In a life that's often defined by change, students will have the opportunity to remain part of one school community throughout their elementary and middle school years, building lasting relationships with classmates, teachers and families who share similar experiences," said Morey.

Col. Gilbert Wyche II said the school will also benefit service members by giving them confidence in their children's education.

"Knowing our children are safe, challenged academically and surrounded by caring teachers gives people like me and other service members the confidence to simply focus on the mission," said Wyche.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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