New outdoor classroom opens Friday in Monte Vista, brings years of history

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KOAA) — A new outdoor classroom opened Friday in Monte Vista, Colorado, bringing thousands of years of history to life for students.

The Lobatos Bridge Project was built through a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management and the Great Outdoors Colorado Fund (GOCO).

The classroom features educational panels spanning from prehistoric times to today, plus, artwork from local students and artist.

Now, the site also includes a new boat ramp for anglers and river sports enthusiasts. It also has new restroom facilities.

"It's... been a three year journey," said Lori McCullough, Founder of GOCO. "We came out here three years ago this month to envision this site that the community had talked about having for like 40 years, and here we are three years later celebrating the completion of the construction."

The project was funded through private investment and public partnerships.

