New District 38 building aims to help students learn how to do high demand jobs

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 has a new building to help students learn how to do high demand jobs that don't always require a college degree.

News5 was there for the ribbon cutting event for the district's new Career and Innovation Center.

Students will be able to learn manufacturing, engineering and skill trades. D38 plans to expand the center to include computer science and health care as well.

"The most amazing thing is seeing our students," said Amber Whetstine, the Superintendent of D38. "When they come into the building, they are just so excited and inspired and happy to have the newest equipment and larger spaces so that they can learn in these pathway areas."

The center cost more than $8 million to build. The money came from a Colorado law that changed the way school districts receive state money.

