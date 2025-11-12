Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan, combining six schools down to three

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is proposing a major restructuring plan that would merge several elementary schools.

The proposal could reshape how thousands of students receive their education. The district's school board members will need to approve the plan before anything is done.

For almost a year now, the district has held town halls and meetings discussing rightsizing to restructure the district.

On Wednesday, they released their recommendations, which include merging six schools into three.

“Makes me sad, not what we are all about, trying to stay together,” said Samuel Reyes, a parent of D60 students.

Bradford Elementary alumni and now parents of students in D60 said they are disappointed in the district’s decision to combine three pairs of schools.

“It's heart breaking to think about the school leaving and for what? To become one school,” said George, another D60 parent.

On the east side, the district’s plan shows they would combine Bradford Elementary with Park View Elementary on the Park View campus.

The students at Bradford would be transferred to Park View, but the Bradford building won't sit empty. It's slated to become a full-day preschool center and neighborhood community hub.

Similar changes are planned for Bessemer Elementary and Columbian Elementary schools, which will merge on the Columbian campus. The Bessemer building will house district special education offices, including child find services, while also serving as a community resource center.

On the south side, Beulah Heights and Highland Park Elementary will merge at the Highland Park location. The Beulah Heights campus will be converted into a professional development center for district staff training.

Finally, Hyde Park School will be turned into a pre-collegiate middle school for grades six through through. D60's online program will also relocate there, and middle school boundaries across the district will be redrawn.

“It just has to do with the commute, it's going to be just harder to get around, they already have a routine, easier just to walk,” said George.

To address parents' safety concerns, the district says they will provide transportation that ensures students don't have to cross major highways or boulevards to get to school.

The next step is for the D60 school board to review this plan. A final vote is scheduled for the January 2026 board meeting. If approved, the changes would take effect for the following school year.

