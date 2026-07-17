Little Paws Preschool opens at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in August for young nature explorers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A state-accredited preschool program at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will open Aug. 24, offering small classes focused on outdoor learning in natural habitats.

Little Paws Preschool will follow the Cheyenne Mountain School District calendar and keep class sizes to about 15 students.

The curriculum uses outdoor play to teach children about the natural world. Kids will spend their mornings exploring trails and animal habitats at the zoo.

Tuition is $220 a month for 3-year-olds who attend two days a week. Four and 5-year-olds attend three days a week at $460 a month.

For more information about Little Paws Preschool, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.

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