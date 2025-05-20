Lewis-Palmer School District 38 names new Superintendent Monday

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will soon have a new superintendent. On Monday, the district's Board of Education selected Former Assistant Superintendent Amber Whetstine for the role in a unanimous vote.

The process for selecting the new superintendent included input from staff, parents and the community.

A selection advisory committee was formed to interview the finalists.

Whetstine's contract will begin on July 1.

