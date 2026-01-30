Lewis-Palmer School District 38 breaks ground on Home School Enrichment Academy

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Home schooled students in northern El Paso County will have more space for classes and activities. Thursday, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (D-38) broke ground on its new Home School Enrichment Academy.

The $3 million project will include seven classrooms, plus space for art, science and P.E. More than 100 students are currently in the program.

"It's important so that they have the space to do some bigger projects so the program can grow, and we can continue to offer this option for home school families in the district and outside our district," said Amanda Torres, a D-38 parent.

Work on the new building is set to be complete by D-38's next school year.

