Jenkins reopens for students with more work left on its rebuild

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students and parents returned to Jenkins Middle School for the first time since the school was forced to close last January due to structural concerns.

The school underwent a $31 million renovation project to address structural deficiencies that had caused visible cracks in the building.

"I didn't really like Russell [Middle School] much, I just wished we could go back here," said seventh-grader Ryder Marshall, who was among the students who had to relocate to Russell mid-year.

Marshall was one of many students who noticed problems with the building before its closure.

"I saw the cracks," he said.

Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal explained the extensive work that went into making the building safe again.

"Over $31 million will go into this project to fix structural deficiencies," said Superintendent Gaal.

The renovation included demolishing portions of the building that couldn't be salvaged and constructing new sections. Workers installed new fortifications along walls, drilling deep into the bedrock to ensure stability.

"You see micro pilings on how rescued parts of the building this year into the bedrock to leave no doubt," said Superintendent Gaal.

Inside the school, the gymnasium received a fresh coat of paint, and classrooms were upgraded with new technology and equipment.

"If you look throughout Jenkins, you see new carpets and new flooring," said Superintendent Gaal.

Despite the renovations, nearly half of students' classes will be held in modular classrooms until a new expansion project is completed. Additionally, eighth-grade students will spend the year at Doherty High School.

For incoming seventh-grader Matt Menedez, returning to Jenkins made him excited for the school year.

"I felt nervous and uncomfortable and confused," said Menedez when talking about last year's transition to Russell.

One noticeable change in the renovated school is the absence of lockers, which Superintendent Gaal said was not related to structural issues, but rather part of an effort to "modernize" the school.

