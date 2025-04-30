HSD2 Terminates After-School Childcare Contract with City Parks Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has confirmed that its before- and after-school childcare program at Harrison School District 2 (HSD2) sites will officially conclude in May 2025. But contrary to some public assumptions, the City did not initiate the shutdown.

Instead, the decision came from HSD2 leadership, who formally terminated the service contract on April 16, 2025, citing budget limitations following the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funds and significant reductions in state education funding.

“Parks and Rec is not ending this program,” said Mark Snow, Recreation Services Manager for the City. “We were notified by the District that they could no longer fund the $1.6 million annual budget needed to maintain the service. Without contract funding, the City does not have the financial capacity to operate the program independently.”

The program began in August 2021 and served families at six HSD2 school sites, providing vital before- and after-school care. May 2025 will mark the end of its fourth and final school year.

In a heartfelt message from PRCS contract staff, the department expressed deep appreciation for the families and children they've served:

“We care deeply for each and every one of our kiddos and will cherish the remaining time we have left with them.”

City officials emphasized that this change affects only the school-based childcare program, not community center summer camps, which will continue. Parks and Rec is already working to restructure summer programming to make better use of existing staff and resources.

The City also clarified that HSD2 is exploring alternative fee-based childcare providers to fill the gap, and more information from the district is expected soon.

“We understand that childcare is a challenge and a great need for many in our community,” PRCS staff shared. “We encourage families to reach out directly to HSD2 for updates and resources.”





