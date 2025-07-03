Historic building in Pueblo County getting a face lift thanks to former student

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic building in Pueblo County is getting a face lift thanks to a former student. North Mesa Elementary has a nearly 150-year-old building on its campus called the 'Little Red School House.'

This building used to be the primary school for students before they moved into the main building. Now, it houses special services for students.

Brad Ward is a graduate of North Mesa Elementary. He saw the building was in need of a new paint job, so he donated his time and paint to brighten up the building.

"Seeing it in this condition, knowing that it's... the oldest building that exists in the district,... I didn't want to see it getting any worse shape," said Ward.

Ward says he and his team put more than 300 hours of time into painting the building so far. He expects to be done with the project Monday.

___

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.