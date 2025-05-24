Harrison School District 2 students lead the fight against vaping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Due to a $254,000 vaping prevention grant funded by a JUUL lawsuit settlement, students in Harrison School District 2 are leading the charge against vaping, not just learning about its risks, but actively working to stop it.

At Sierra High School, senior Natalia Chavez is one of three student leaders in the district’s Youth Mental Health and Vaping Prevention Program, alongside Annette Munoz and Aiden Hewett.

“I want change in my school,” said Chavez.

Chavez has turned personal challenges into motivation for action. After experiencing her own mental health struggles, she’s now helping others find healthier paths.

“It taught me it’s okay to not be okay,” she said. “We all have our flaws. We all go through struggles every day.”

The grant funds substance use, therapists, prevention nurses and student-led initiatives. One of the district’s partners is El Paso County Public Health, which supports student-run efforts like “Students Working Against Tobacco,” a national model for peer-led prevention programs.

“When students lead, we create what we call positive social norms,” said Jamie Montoya-DeSmidt, the district’s mental health services coordinator.

Despite smoke detectors in schools, students like Chavez say vaping remains widespread.

“They don’t go off. Kids know how to hide it,” she explained.

To combat this, students are hosting workshops and creating awareness campaigns with help from community partners like Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention. These campaigns include visual aids comparing healthy and damaged lungs and facts about nicotine addiction.

The message is getting through. Chavez says some younger students have decided to quit vaping after learning from the committee.

“They’re even convincing their friends to stop,” she said.

Still, changing school culture isn’t easy.

“I know kids carry vapes in their backpacks, pockets, you can see the outline, but teachers can’t really check,” said Chavez.

Even so, she remains hopeful.

“I feel proud of myself, showing people that vaping isn’t okay and that we can make a change as a school and community,” said Chavez.

That message will go even further at the district’s upcoming prevention summit. Set for May 28 and 29 at the DoubleTree Hotel, the event is open to all middle and high school students and their families.

It will include breakout sessions, evidence-based training and panels led by student leaders like Chavez.

“There’s going to be a panel with me, Annette, Aiden and others,” said Chavez. “It’s going to be really fun and there’s free breakfast and prizes, too.”

To register or learn more about the summit, click here.

