Free meals are available for children in Pueblo this summer through Pueblo School District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — This summer, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is serving free lunches to children under the age of 18. Kids can pick up a free meal Monday through Friday at different locations around Pueblo.

It's all through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the USDA. The program provides free meals to children during the summer months when school is out.

D60

D60

“We get reimbursed for the meals we serve through the USDA. So, it does not cost the district any money out of pocket or out of education funds,” said Dana Elkins-Greene, Director of Nutrition for D60.

She said with federal funds, they are able to feed students year round.

“Just to keep some source for kids throughout the summer,” said Elkins-Green.

She said this summer, they are offering free meals at a variety of D60 schools, as well several community locations such as El Pueblo Museum, the Lamb Branch and the Rawlings Library.

“Rawlings Library is our busiest site so far,” said Elkins-Greene.

She said they typically serve 30 meals a day at Rawlings Library.

“We do anticipate that to increase a little bit, just as people get out into the community, start doing things, learn about us through media and advertising,” said Elkins-Greene.

Elkins-Greene said over 80% of families in D60 qualify for free and reduced lunch and 60% are also on SNAP benefits or a similar program.

“So, there is definitely a need in the community,” said Elkins-Greene.

At community and library locations, the free lunches are served out of the D60 mobile foodworks van. On Thursday, they served families turkey sandwiches, apple, carrots and chocolate milk.

“It helps us get out of the house. Come have a nice lunch, you know, get some food and feed the kiddos,” said Mitchell Montano, who brought his daughter to the library on Thursday for some lunch.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I think it's good for the kids, you know, the community... (to) kind of socialize and hang out with each other, see each other, and kind of keep... somewhat of a routine going for the kids, so, it is a good thing,” said Montano.

As a father of four, Montano said this program helps feed his family in the summer.

“With the prices coming up, inflation and such, yes, it's a nice little break to get lunch,” said Montano.

The lunches are available for any child under the age of 18. They do not have to be students in D60.

“Just because you go on summer break doesn't mean you don't still need to eat, so it's just an important bridge in the community,” said Elkins-Greene.

To learn more about SFSP visit D60’s website.

Eleanor Sheahan

