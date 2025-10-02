Free application days to apply for college will be next week

COLORADO (KOAA) — Anyone looking to apply to college in the state will have an opportunity to do so for free next week.

Free Application days will be October 7 through October 9. During this time, all 32 public colleges and universities, along with several private schools in the state, will waive their application fees, making it free for anyone to submit an application.

The initiative aims to remove financial barriers that prevent students from pursuing higher education.

The free application period caps off Colorado Applies Month, a five-week campaign encouraging high school students and adults to continue their education.

October 1 is an important time for Colorado's public schools as they participate in what's known as the Student October Count. Districts are asked to report all students who are actively enrolled to the state.

This is important because the number of students each district has factors into how much money they're given by the state, and public schools have seen a drop in enrollment.

Results of this count will be released in January.

