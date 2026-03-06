Fourth annual Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair happening Friday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Representatives of more than 60 colleges and universities from throughout the nation will be at the fourth annual Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair!

The fair is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College.

According to Pueblo School District 60, the fair is open to anyone interested in learning about the college process. They also say free college planning information and books will be available.

There will also be prize drawings, and participants who complete their "College Passport" by visiting every station will be eligible to receive a $25 gas voucher.

For more information, visit Pueblo School District 60's website or call (719)423-3520.

