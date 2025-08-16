Former students and parents of CHPA want to know where the groups mariachi instruments and uniforms are

PUBELO, Colo. (KOAA) — Former students of Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) in Pueblo want to know where the mariachi instruments and uniforms are. CHPA closed its doors in June after Pueblo School District 60 decided not to renew their charter contract.

Now families have questions on where and when their students' materials will be returned to them.

“The whole group was like a huge family I felt like,” said Adonis Gonzales.

Mariachi Águila Ensemble was the official performing mariachi Group for CHPA.

“We are all in different grades, but the one thing we had in common was mariachi and that's beautiful,” said Aubrey Guerrero-Mercado.

Former students at CHPA, Adonis, Aubrey and Abram Guerrero said their mariachi instruments were a way they could express themselves.

“Those trumpets they hold, like our memories, the melodies we learn, and stuff like that, and... they become very personal to us, taking care of them, cleaning them. You know, it sucks not having them anymore,” said Aubrey.

The students said at the end of the school year, they were asked to return their instruments and uniforms to CHPA for inventory purposes. Aubrey said she thought they would get them back.

But a few weeks later, CHPA announced the school was closing, leaving the mariachi students without those instruments.

“I don't have a way to express ourselves,” said Abram Guerrero.

They also wore traditional mariachi suits known as trajes when they performed.

“When I would wear the suits, bro, I felt the snazziest I've ever felt,” said Adonis.

The group raised for the program by performing at quinceaneras and graduations. Their parents tell me they believe there is nearly $32,000 the students raised in the mariachi program's account.

“We raised that money. We worked hard for that money, and we deserve it,” said Aubrey.

Wanting answers, a group of parents, including April Bojorquez, wrote a letter to CHPA’s board.

“I sent a letter last week and still have yet to receive a reply, but we just, you know, basically, we want to know what's going on with these, like with the instruments, the trajes and the funds,” said Bojorquez.

News5 reached out to CHPA, but have not heard back as of the publishing of this web story. A spokesperson for Pueblo School District 60 (D60) said the district is working with the remaining staff at CHPA to audit and inventory their financial records and supplies.

In a statement D60 wrote the following:

“Pueblo D60 is working closely with the remaining staff at CHPA to audit and inventory their financial records and supplies as a required task in the closure process.





CHPA has confirmed to D60 that the instruments and uniforms for the mariachi program are locked in a secure location on CHPA grounds. Any items that were purchased using funds obtained through fundraising will be returned to the CHPA Foundation, which will assume responsibility for them moving forward. The CHPA Foundation continues as a 501(c)(3) organization.







While D60 is responsible for overseeing CHPA’s accounting records, the funds remain with CHPA until the audit is complete and filed, which is a time-bound process.







Families may contact the CHPA President, Mr. Steven Trujillo, with any concerns or questions." Pueblo School District 60

