Exciting weekend ahead for soon-to-be college graduates in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's an exciting weekend for soon-to-be college graduates in southern Colorado! Many of our colleges are holding their commencement ceremonies.

Saturday, students at Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will have their ceremony at the Broadmoor World Arena. The arena enforces a clear bag policy. Guests may bring one clear plastic bag and one small clutch.

Students at Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) will also graduate on Saturday at the Thunderbowl. On Sunday, graduates from Colorado College (CC) will walk across the stage at Ed Robson Arena.

If you're going to any of those ceremonies this weekend, make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

"We ask people to arrive a little bit early, because there will be a metal detector and so, there is usually a line to get through the security screening there," said Chris Valentine, a Spokesperson for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

Friday, students at UCCS walked across the stage at the Broadmoor World Arena.

