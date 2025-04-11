District 49 school board hears public comments on proposed policy on biological sex in sports

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, the District 49 School Board held a public hearing to gather comments on a proposed policy that would recognize biological sexes in sports. This policy, which has sparked heated debate, aims to address concerns about fairness, safety, and privacy in competitive athletics.

What began as a resolution to acknowledge only two sexes across the district, along with ensuring clear separation in bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports, has evolved into a broader policy proposal.

The school board's new focus is on the preservation of fairness, safety, and privacy for female athletes.

The proposed policy would classify sports teams based on biological sex, meaning boys and girls, would no longer compete against each other in most athletic events.

Supporters argue this change is necessary to ensure equitable competition, citing the physical advantages that biological males may have over females in certain sports.

"My testosterone levels are pretty high for my age, but you look at an 18-year-old young man, and he's got twice the testosterone that I have," said Richard Norris, a supporter of the policy. "So, obviously him competing in girls' sports, he's gonna hurt somebody."

The proposal has garnered passionate reactions from both sides. For some, it is seen as a necessary measure to ensure the safety and opportunities for female athletes.

"I got granddaughters going to be in high school," said Larry Langston. "I don't want a boy going in the locker room while my granddaughter is getting dressed, as simple as that."

While the policy has support, critics argue that it could marginalize transgender students. Some, like Tess Dax, believe the policy undermines inclusivity.

"They've labeled it feeling fair and safe and inclusivity," said Dax. "I mean, in my mind, having open arms to welcome people is to be fair and inclusive."

Others, such as Kat Snyder, challenge the policy's potential discriminatory impact. "You have to value all people, and they're people, and so are you going to rewrite your anti-discrimination policy to say everyone except trans kids?" Snyder asked. "I mean, that's ridiculous."

Lori Thompson, a member of the Falcon School District 49 School Board representing District 4, shared her insights from the student board of representatives meeting.

Thompson stated, "It was really interesting just to let the kids speak, and the majority of the students, primarily the girl athletes, did not want to compete against biological males, but they were also very cognizant that they didn’t want anyone to feel alienated. They showed a great deal of respect, but they also talked about some of the differences in their experiences in actual sporting events."

As the public comment period concluded, the debate surrounding the proposed policy remains unresolved. The District 49 School Board is expected to review the feedback before making a final decision.

___





____

