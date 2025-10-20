District 11 installing thermal energy network, aims to lower energy costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A school district in Colorado Springs is using a $5 million grant to install a thermal energy network that aims to help the environment and lower energy costs.

It's called geothermal heating and cooling. The state offered more than $7 million to places around the state, including Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11), to install the technology.

The system moves air from outside of a building and circulates it inside, eliminating the need to use fossil fuels.

D11 received a $5 million grant to install the network at Palmer High School, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

State officials say it will save taxpayers money by lowering energy costs in schools and improve air quality.

"The reduction in CO2 emissions, the cleaner air in the school, the quieter system, all of those things support cognitive function in classrooms, (and) help our students do the best work that they can do in our schools," said Jennifer Hotaling, Capital Program Manager at D11. "The reduced energy cost lets the district pour more money towards the student classrooms to increase the value that we provide to our kids."

D11 officials say at least 10 out of their 47 campuses already have geothermal networks. The system is expected to last for about 50 years.

