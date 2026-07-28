D60 hosting a back-to-school bash for families at Dutch Clark Stadium ahead of the school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Families in Pueblo will have a great opportunity to get some school supplies and meet some teachers ahead of the school year.

On Thursday, August 6, the gates of Dutch Clark Stadium will open up at 5 p.m. for those who are getting school vaccines and other services, and at 6 p.m., the gates will be open for all visitors.

The district says this is a great opportunity to meet people representing all district schools and see what other resources will be provided to you ahead of and throughout the school year.

The theme of this year's bash is "Present, Powerful, and Empowered by Reading."

Free school supplies will be available for roughly 3,000 students, and a live DJ will be at the stadium with performances from the high school's dance and cheerleaders.

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