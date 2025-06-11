D20 hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new transportation facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A project that addresses a critical need for the Academy School District 20 is complete!

A ribbon cutting happened today for D20's new Fleet Maintenance Facility and the renovation of the Transportation Department building.

The eight-million-dollar project is part of a voter-approved bond measure from 2016.

The 2016 Bond initiative "provided $230 million for capital improvements across the district."

With the new building, workers will have more space to work on buses and other vehicles that belong to the district.

"To know that the community, the board, the cabinet, and frankly all of Colorado Springs realizes the importance for an upgraded facility to allow us to better serve the students. It is wonderful to know that we have that support." Joey Eisenhut, D20 Transportation Director

According to D20, the space will improve "efficiency, safety, and long-term service for the district’s fleet of more than 160 yellow buses, activity buses, and support vehicles."

