D11 teachers union says they will strike for one day this fall over what it calls unfair labor practices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) said its members will go on strike for one day this fall. The teachers union voted Thursday night to authorize the strike over what it calls unfair labor practices.

91% of members apart of CSEA, which is the teachers union for Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11), voted in favor of the strike. This means teachers in D11 will not show up to school for one day in the fall.

“‘That's what the teachers have chosen with their vote, that is what we asked. So yes, that would be the case that we would expect that people would not go to work, and people would stand up for the fact that they want the right to bargain and to sit at the table and work with the district on issues that relate to students and their opportunities,” said Kevin Coughlin, President of CSEA. “We hope it sends the message that teachers care and teachers are standing up for their rights and solidarity and that they want a master agreement.”

Coughlin said they are striking because the district ended its master agreement with the teachers union.

“We're showing solidarity and standing up for our students and our staff,” said Coughlin.

But how will this affect students if their teachers do not show up to school?

“This is one of the reasons why we chose to have a one day strike instead of an unended strike, because we do care about the learning that occurs, and we do not want to impact the learning. But we know and we believe that what's going on is important enough to take a stand for,” said Coughlin.

On Friday, a spokesperson for D11 wrote the following statement:

Colorado Springs School District 11 is pro-teacher.





We believe teachers are the most essential force in public education, and our district strategy is built around that core tenet: the number one driver of student achievement is access to high-quality instruction. Every major decision we’ve made over the past several years under the leadership of this Board has centered on supporting the classroom. We have protected teaching positions, proposed a double-digit raise for educators—while most surrounding districts could only offer 1–2%—and invested in direct classroom support through coaching and mentoring. We also launched a new partnership with Pikes Peak State College to create a Future Educator Pathway, expanding affordable access to the profession for local students.







We respect our educators and remain committed to supporting them.



The vote announced yesterday reflects a decision by the union—not a reflection of the direction we’re heading or the progress we’ve made. Our focus has been clear: to make D11 a place where teachers are supported, valued, and set up for success. We know our teachers continue to show up every day with professionalism and care—and we’ll keep showing up for them.







Students remain our focus. That’s why we’ll continue to invest in great instruction, support our educators, and deliver on our promise of excellence in every classroom.







“With students being our number one focus, we strongly oppose the union’s proposed plan to disrupt the learning environment of our students through a strike this fall,” said Board of Education President Parth Melpakam. District 11 is an outstanding place to teach—and we’re committed to making it even better.







By the Numbers: District 11’s Investment in Compensation







● $40.3 million in recurring and non-recurring new compensation was allocated between







2018–2019 and 2021–2022.







● $103.2 million in recurring and non-recurring new compensation has been allocated







between 2022–2023 and the proposed 2025–2026 budget.







● Over the last four years, the Board has allocated, on average, 260% of all new state







funding toward employee compensation.







● 85% of the total district budget is spent on salaries and benefits.







—end of statement——— Spokesperson for Colorado Springs School District 11

“I think that it would be unwise to say that they're (D11) not pro-teachers, but they're not helping us have a voice at the table, and they don't want us to have a master agreement. So that's not... pro teacher,” said Coughlin.

A spokesperson for D 11 said they are waiting to see what will happen over the next couple months, and will have a plan if the strike does happen.

As for the union, Coughlin said the end goal is to restore their master agreement with the district and have a voice in what's occurring in D11 to get the best outcome for students.

