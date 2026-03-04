CSU Pueblo to offer program to help Fort Collins students get nursing degrees

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Colorado universities are teaming up to help with the state's nursing needs. This coming fall, CSU Pueblo will offer a program to help CSU Fort Collins students get nursing degrees.

Pueblo is the only school in the CSU system that has nursing education programs. The program will offer students a chance to get their bachelors and masters degrees within five years.

CSU says this program will help address the nursing shortage in the state.

"This program uniquely will qualify students to fill those gaps more quickly by giving them the educational credentials of a graduate degree in nursing in hand when they walk out the door to enter the workforce," said Dr. Kristine Morris with CSU Pueblo.

If you want to know more about this new joint nursing program, visit CSU's website.

