CSU Pueblo offering in-state tuition to 10 neighboring states, five countries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — CSU Pueblo is trying to attract more students from outside of Colorado by offering a big financial incentive.

Starting this fall, students who are from 10 neighboring states and five countries will only pay in-state tuition to go to CSU Pueblo. The university got the green light last year from the CSU Board of Governors to provide the savings.

"CSU Pueblo is accessible and affordable, and we're hoping that we'll see a pretty direct response year over year in a long term increase in student population coming to CSU Pueblo," said Kristyn White Davis, VP of Enrollment Management, Marketing and Extended Studies at CSU Pueblo.

On average, CSU Pueblo says this should save out-of-state students about $5,000 per semester on tuition.

