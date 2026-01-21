Colorado's 'first public Christian school’ responds to safety concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The state's 'first public Christian school' that was ordered to close earlier this month has responded to safety concerns.

Pueblo County has ordered Riverstone Academy, a K–5 school located along Aspen Circle in Pueblo, to close due to safety and zoning concerns.

In a letter dated Tuesday, January 6, the Pueblo County Attorney’s Office notified school officials that the academy is “operating out of compliance with Pueblo County Code.”

According to the letter, the Pueblo County Attorney's Office says the property where Riverstone Academy is located is not zoned for school use. The letter states the school was notified of this issue in July, but still opened to students in August.

The attorney’s letter also states there is no immediate safety threat to students or staff.

County officials say Riverstone Academy was required to submit a Special Use Permit and a Site Development Plan to come into compliance. The school says it submitted its Special Use Permit application on January 7.

Riverstone Academy is pushing back. They sent us a statement saying they were pursuing that permit, and county officials at the time said the school could continue running while the process was underway.

Officials at Riverstone Academy say the county then switched its stance and said the school could not operate. You can read the statement, which was also sent to families, below:

News5 asked Pueblo County for a response to the school's attorney's letter. The county says they have not filed a motion for an emergency injunction in court and has been communicating with Riverstone Academy.

The county says it is currently evaluating enforcement options, including an injunction.

___

She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up.' Just weeks after a rattlesnake bite nearly killed her, 10-year-old Juliette Schubert was back competing in rodeos. This inspiring story of resilience shows how she not only got back on her horse but went on to become an all-around champion. She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up'.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.